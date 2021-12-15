Lady Eagles tripped up at home by Whitehouse

Rusk's Erica Anderson passes the ball to Ireona Hart during the first half of the Lady Eagles' game against Whitehouse on Tuesday at Eagle Coliseum. Whitehouse defeated Rusk, 45-32. Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

RUSK — Rusk's three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum where Whitehouse's Ladycats prevailed, 45-32.

The Lady Eagles (7-7) were hampered by a slow start — the Ladycats (4-6) led 23-8 at halftime.

Rusk got rolling in the second half, scoring 24 points to Whitehouse's 22.

Kyeisha Clater's 14 points was a team high for the Lady Eagles.

Other scoring leaders for the Red and Black were Erica Anderson (six points), DeMaya Hart (5 points) and Ireona Hart, who put in four.

The Lady Eagles have two games, both home affairs, remaining before the Christmas break.

At noon Sat., the Lady Eagles will host Brook Hill (varsity only) and on Dec. 21 Rusk will welcome Mabank to Eagle Coliseum. The varsity tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.