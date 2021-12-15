Double Your Donation, Passion Project for Sponsors

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department needs more sponsors for its “Crusade for Kids” campaign. The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in the City of Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have 13 kids who have not been selected for “Crusade for Kids.”

ANTIGO, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO