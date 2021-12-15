Double Your Donation, Passion Project for Sponsors

Your chance comes on Saturday to double your $20 donation to a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Yakima. The Red Kettle Campaign raises upwards of $100,000 each holiday season. Each year during the holidays the Yakima Salvation Army raises needed funding through its Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign raises more than $100,000 each season with all the money staying in the Yakima Valley to be used to support the Salvation Army of Yakima’s food bank, student food security services, family services, various Christmas help and year round youth programming.
