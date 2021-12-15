ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Shares Tweet After Travis Hunter Flips Commitment to JSU

By Wilton Jackson
"It's a great day for student athletes... to live out a childhood dream of signing a college scholarship."

The start to the early national signing day for Florida State football fans did not go as planned. For 21 months, the Seminoles were slated to sign Travis Hunter, who is the No. 1 recruit in the SI99 rankings .

Instead, on Wednesday afternoon at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga.  Hunter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State,

Shortly after Hunter made his verbal commitment to play at JSU, Seminoles football coach Mike Norvell tweeted to Florida State fans about the importance of athletes starting the next journey of their athletic careers.

"Great day for student athletes across the country getting to live out a childhood dream of signing a college scholarship," Norvell said. "Respect decisions and celebrate accomplishments. Grateful to be a part of such a wonderful program representing incredible young men and the #NoleFamily."

Florida State began Wednesday morning with 17 committed prospects . The Seminoles finished the 2021 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC,

