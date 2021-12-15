ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Christmas Donations Needed: Cajun Harley-Davidson Needs Bikes for Kids

By Brandon Comeaux
 4 days ago
The folks at Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott, Louisiana, have a generous heart for helping others.

Each year, Cajun HD hosts lots of benefits, raffles, and food/toy drives to help those in our community who are in need, partnering up with local charities. They are a great representation of the culture of giving Acadiana is known for.

On Saturday, December 18th is the 4th Annual Making Christmas Come True toy and bike giveaway. For this event, Cajun HD joins with the Red & Gold coalition of motorcycle clubs.

"This event benefits over 300 underprivileged children here in Acadiana," says Shannon Wilkerson, Marketing Manager at Cajun HD. "This is one of many events the local biker community holds throughout every year. This group works very hard and delivers an average of 120 bikes and 1000 presents!"

But, they are 43 bikes short of what is needed.

That's where your generosity comes in.

Let’s show how giving Acadiana can be. For some of these children this is the only Christmas they will have

Anyone wanting to donate a bike can contact Shannon at shannon@cajunhd.com, or at 337-289-3030.

