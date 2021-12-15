ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

By JOSH FUNK
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting...

