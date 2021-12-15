ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Ramps Up Tapering, Projects 3 Rate Hikes In 2022

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
 2 days ago
The Federal Reserve maintained its target fed funds rate range of between zero and 0.25% but said it will be accelerating its monthly asset purchase tapering. “In light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market, the Committee decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset...

Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
fox7austin.com

Fed eyes up to 3 interest rate hikes in 2022 to address high inflation

The Federal Reserve will speed up tapering of its bond-buying program and is planning up to three rate hikes in 2022, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Federal Reserve rate hikes will cause interest rates to...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS DOWNER WEEK SINGING RATE HIKE BLUES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street skulked into the weekend with a downbeat/mixed close as...
marketplace.org

Where might Fed rate hikes show up for consumers?

Federal Reserve officials are predicting three rate hikes over the course of next year. The rate hikes are meant to tamp down the current spike in inflation. But they could also raise the cost of borrowing for many consumers. The rate hikes would likely affect certain types of loans first,...
Axios

Bank of England surprises investors with interest rate hike

The Bank of England is giving investors whiplash. Last month, it didn’t hike rates when it had been widely expected to — and on Thursday it raised rates despite not being expected to. Why it matters: Like the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot on Wednesday, the U.K. central bank's...
