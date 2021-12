Participants Learn the Ins and Outs of Investing in Cryptocurrency and the Metaverse. Three County College of Morris (CCM) students are celebrating their success as winners in the Third Annual Investment Challenge held at the college. One of the many benefits students receive at CCM is real-world learning that solidifies their classroom experience and positions them for success. As evidence of that, participants in the Investment Challenge, which took place this Fall Semester, gained a comprehensive understanding of cryptocurrency, the rapidly changing world of finance and the importance of diversification, along with insight into the Metaverse.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO