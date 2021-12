A TMZ report says that Tool drummer, Danny Carey, was arrested in a Kansas City airport after an alleged altercation he had with someone inside the terminal. Airport police responded, Sunday night (December 12), to a report of a disturbance between two men. Upon arrival on the scene, the police arrested Carey and transported him to a nearby police station. The 60-year-old musician was booked for misdemeanor assault and was released on bond. You can watch the video of Carey’s arrest down below.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO