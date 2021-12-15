No Album Left Behind: QRTR’s infina ad nausea Is Club Music Designed for Spiraling

If you didn’t know Kyle Mooney was behind Saturday Morning All Star Hits, you’d be able to tell within a few seconds. This parody of children’s TV from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s looks back on the sitcoms and cartoons Mooney’s generation grew up on with a mixture of irony and nostalgia, making fun of the low production values and factory-made nature of those shows, while also injecting them with adult emotions and subject matter. It’s not anything we haven’t seen before, but Mooney and his partners Ben Jones, Dave McCary, and Scott Gairdner have a reliably keen eye for detail in both the live action and animated segments; between that and the show’s serialization, Saturday Morning All Star Hits grows weirdly compelling the further you get into it. I felt I knew exactly what to expect from the whole series after watching the first trailer, but Mooney and Co. take this thing to surprising places.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO