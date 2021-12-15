ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Gov. Evers submits ‘least change’ redistricting maps after court order

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxAEo_0dNkh0R700

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Evers submitted new redistricting maps to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday, his office announced.

The maps follow a “least change” approach the court required in an order last month.

RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court says it will make ‘minimum’ changes to redistricting maps

Evers opposed the approach, asking the court to consider a map drawn by the People’s Maps Commission.

Evers established the commission as a non-partisan body.

“I urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider the maps prepared by a nonpartisan redistricting commission,” Evers said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s unfortunate the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected those maps and decided they will only consider maps that make minimal changes from the gerrymandered maps we have now.”

Evers’ map differs from the one drawn by the Republican-led Legislature.

RELATED: Evers vetoes GOP’s legislative maps, saying they allow lawmakers to ‘ignore the people’

The governor said his map leaves 13 Assembly districts untouched, while the Legislature’s map makes changes to every district.

Evers vetoed the Legislature’s map last month.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahiew (R-Oostburg) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) blasted Evers’ maps, calling them secretive.

“Bipartisan supermajorities rejected the governor’s People’s Maps Commission (PMC) maps, the PMC failed,” the duo wrote. “Now Governor Evers has abandoned his campaign rhetoric promising for independently-drawn maps to rapidly and secretly draw his own rigged maps without public input. The hypocrisy of the governor is impossible to ignore.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Omicron variant detected in Dane County, officials urge attention but not panic

MADISON, Wis. — The Omicron variant has made its way to Dane County, according to public health officials. Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said during a public briefing that a total of three cases have been detected in the county. But that number could soon rise. “Given the highly transmissible nature of omicron, it’s likely...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison expects to provide 2% wage increase to 2021-2023 pay plan employees

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison said in a release on Tuesday that they expect to provide a 2% wage increase early next year to employees under the 2021-2023 pay plan. The 2% increase is anticipated to take effect Jan. 2, 2022. The state’s legislative Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) still needs to formally approve the pay plan increases and effective date.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy