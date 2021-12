Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis will be partnering with Robinhood to provide data and tools for trading in advance of the app launching its crypto wallet. In a Monday announcement, Chainalysis said the integrated partnership with Robinhood Crypto will help the trading app meet compliance requirements ahead of the launch of its crypto wallet, expected to roll out for all users in early 2022. According to Robinhood, the platform will adopt Chainalysis’ Know Your Transaction, the firm’s monitoring compliance solution, in addition to Chainalysis Reactor, its investigations software. The trading app also said its teams would be using Chainalysis’ certification programs to achieve compliance.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO