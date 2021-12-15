ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Talk To Santa Claus With New Alexa Feature: What You And Your Kids Should Know

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is allowing owners of its popular voice controlled smart home devices the chance to hear from Santa Claus. What Happened: Amazon introduced Santa Claus as a voice for Alexa. Users can activate the voice of the popular holiday...

www.benzinga.com

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

