Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Miami Heat (16-12) travel to Wells Fargo Center Wednesday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 76ers at Heat odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Heat, down two of their key players, have gone 3-3 over their past six games. This is their second of four road games, having lost to the Cavaliers and failing to cover the spread Monday in a 105-94 loss.

The Heat are one of the better covering teams in the NBA, 16-12 ATS. They’re 5-2 ATS as road underdogs. The Sixers aren’t a great covering team, just 13-15 ATS. As home favorites, they’re just 2-4 ATS.

With C Joel Embiid questionable, one shouldn’t bet on this game until his status is officially announced. Both Embiid and Seth Curry, listed as questionable, missed the Sixers’ 35-point loss to Memphis Monday.

Heat at 76ers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:10 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Heat +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | 76ers -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Heat +6.5 (-105) | 76ers -6.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 204.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Heat at 76ers key injuries

Heat

  • C Bam Adebayo (thumb) out
  • F Jimmy Butler (tailbone) out
  • G Tyler Herro (quadriceps) out

76ers

  • C Joel Embiid (rib soreness) questionable
  • G Seth Curry (should) questionable
  • SG Furkan Korkmaz (illness) questionable
  • PG Georges Niang (health and safety protocols) out

Heat at 76ers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 106, Heat 101

PASS on the money line. Embiid’s status will be telling. I’d be confident he’ll suit up, and even then, a -300 money line isn’t worth it. The +230 for Miami, on the chance he misses, may be worth a flier.

“LEAN” to the HEAT +6.5 (-105) as they’ve been a covering machine lately.

Kyle Lowry knows how to keep games close, and with the grittiness of P.J. Tucker, the Heat should be just fine. Winning the game is another matter, and the sportsbooks clearly think Embiid will suit up.

The Sixers haven’t been scoring as much this season with Ben Simmons still not with the team. They may come out on top, but covering the spread over a talented, veteran-led team is another story.

I’d back Miami in this spot.

“LEAN” to the OVER 204.5 (-110) as the Heat are actually the second-best Over team in the NBA. They have a 16-12 O/U record on the total. The Sixers are the opposite at just 10-17-1 O/U.

Given the Heat’s wide array of scoring options without their star, they’ve actually found success down two key players, scoring 118 on the Bulls and 113 on the Bucks recently

While the Sixers play at a slow pace, both teams have elite 3-point shooting and that could drive this score higher. This is a lower total and should be covered, especially if Embiid and Curry are active.

