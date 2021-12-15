Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye Whisky Review

The structure and legal definitions that support the tequila industry make for product lineups that are quite easy to understand at a glance, at least once one understands the legal definition of labels such as “reposado” and “anejo.” Unlike, say, the ill-defined world of rum, which is greatly complicated by the fact that regulations and production standards are different in the dozens of countries that produce it, tequila is exclusively a product of Mexico, and one in which labels tend to have concrete and unflinching meanings. If a tequila is labeled as “anejo,” for instance, you know as a consumer that it has most definitely spent at least 1 year aging in oak—never less. This gives the field of tequila a sort of steadiness, although one might also see it as stifling creativity on some level. With that said, however, there are always new avenues to explore, and one of the most popular emerging styles in the last few years is what is referred to as “Cristalino” tequila.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO