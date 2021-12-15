ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye Whisky Review

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market for super-premium rye whiskey always seems to lag a little bit behind the market for sky-high bourbon MSRPs, but every once in a while a release comes along that makes you wish we saw more of these exceptional, special ryes. Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.’s new, simply named 13 Year...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

The 25 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers: Decanters, Ice Molds, Whiskey Stones

Whiskey has become a serious hobby for many lovers and aficionados. Chances are you know someone that has developed a real taste for the liquor — and a small armory of whiskey-related paraphernalia. If you’re trying to find the best gift for whiskey lovers, you should consider bottles and whiskey accessories. Seriously, the best whiskey gifts should be a no-brainer for your brown drink-loving buddy. But what to get? The products available for whiskey lovers range from perfect whiskey glasses to whiskey soaps, so figuring out which is best for your giftee can be tough. To help with the search, we’ve rounded...
SHOPPING
drinkhacker.com

Review: King of Kentucky Straight Bourbon 14 Years Old (2021)

Brown-Forman’s King of Kentucky brand is back with its fourth release. and like the 2020 and 2018 releases, it’s a 14 year old single barrel bottling made from a 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% barley mash. Proof varies among the 33 barrels and 2700 bottles, from roughly 125 to 135. All of this is indicated on the label.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
manofmany.com

What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

Of all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was Yamazaki 55, a blend of single malts featuring whisky distilled as early as 1960 under the supervision of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii. More than one master would guide the juice through its subsequent maturation and blending process until landing on the final result. And what a result it is!
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Royal Salute Adds 51 Year Old Whisky As Second Time Series Release

Royal Salute recently added a new and quite rare Scotch whisky to its Time Series collection, The 51 Year Old. Not only is it one of the oldest blends Royal Salute has ever made, but it’s one of their most exclusive with only 101 decanters of the new expression coming to market.
DRINKS
Telegraph

The old Scottish whisky hotel with a tasteful new look

It’s not every day that I wake in the far north east of Scotland, right on the coast. And it’s not every day that I wake in a sweet-toothed, densely patterned fantasy of a bedroom designed to recall an old-fashioned French patisserie, and certainly not in these parts. The papered ceiling is pink, the walls yellow, both strewn with birds and branches of magnolia, while there are blowsy roses on a dark background for the curtains and yet another busy floral fabric of cerise, purple and green for the armchairs. There’s a huge sunburst mirror, a comical hand-painted wardrobe and a cake stand temptingly piled with croissants and fondant fancies that – disappointingly – turn out to be knitted.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Rye Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Scottish#Leopold Bros#Mgp
thewhiskeywash.com

The Whiskey Wash’s 2021 Whiskies Of The Year

One of the main functions of The Whiskey Wash each year, besides bringing you the latest in new releases, is to review whisk(e)y. And in a given year we review A LOT. These days we are publishing one review a day on average, some days more. We offer up reviews that are a mix of new offerings and legacy bottles across the categories of American (anything non-bourbon), Bourbon, Canadian, Irish, Scotch and World (including Indian and Japanese).
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Unveils First Malt Whiskey, Ruthless

The natural collaborative relationship that exists between craft breweries and distilleries has made the boom in American single malt whiskeys possible in recent years, as any beer can theoretically be distilled into a spirit, with extremely eclectic and intriguing results. In recent years, I’ve tasted everything from distilled lager and distilled IPA to distilled Belgian quadrupel or distilled porter, and in almost every case I’ve walked away marveling at how much more room there is for experimentation in this corner of the whiskey world. Suffice to say, there’s just as big a potential variety out there for distilled beer as there is for literal beer, and these whiskeys (or bierschnapps, as some call them) have become increasingly common.
DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

Review: Sagamore Spirit Hits a Sweet Spot With Its First Bottled-in-Bond Rye

What we’re drinking: Sagamore Spirit Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey. Where it’s from: Sagamore Spirit was founded in 2013. Based in Baltimore on a beautiful five-acre waterfront property, the distillery has been waiting for its own Maryland rye whiskey to age properly. Until that moment (see below), the brand has been racking up awards with sourced product. Their current releases usually end up as a blend of high- and low-rye mashbills proofed down with Maryland limestone spring water and, sometimes, finished for several months in different barrels. Their Port Finish Rye won as the World’s Best Rye Whiskey in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Fort Hamilton Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Reviews: Same Old Moses Double Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Double Rye, Rye Amarone, Sherry Cask

Editor’s Note: These whiskeys were provided to us as review samples by WanderFolk Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Tasting: 4 Tequilas from Severo Tequila

The structure and legal definitions that support the tequila industry make for product lineups that are quite easy to understand at a glance, at least once one understands the legal definition of labels such as “reposado” and “anejo.” Unlike, say, the ill-defined world of rum, which is greatly complicated by the fact that regulations and production standards are different in the dozens of countries that produce it, tequila is exclusively a product of Mexico, and one in which labels tend to have concrete and unflinching meanings. If a tequila is labeled as “anejo,” for instance, you know as a consumer that it has most definitely spent at least 1 year aging in oak—never less. This gives the field of tequila a sort of steadiness, although one might also see it as stifling creativity on some level. With that said, however, there are always new avenues to explore, and one of the most popular emerging styles in the last few years is what is referred to as “Cristalino” tequila.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy