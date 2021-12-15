Woman injured after exchanging gunfire with Battle Creek police; 2 kids in vehicle

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – A woman is injured after exchanging gunfire with two officers in Battle Creek on Wednesday.

According to the city of Battle Creek, just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of College Street and West Emmett Street to assist with a court-ordered mental health pick-up of a 40-year-old Battle Creek woman.

When officers arrived, the woman began to wave a handgun and shoot at officers from inside her vehicle. The city said that officers then fired back until she drove away.

An eyewitness to the incident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the woman’s vehicle rammed into a Battle Creek police cruiser twice before speeding off.

She was found a short time later in the area of Garfield Avenue and Harvard Street, roughly a half a mile away.

The woman was taken into custody and is being treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, the city said.

No officers were injured.

Two children, ages 9 and 10, were in the vehicle during the incident and were not injured. The city said they have been place in the care of Child Protective Services.

“The two Battle Creek officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is typical during this type of incident,” the city said in a press release.

The case has been turned over to the Michigan State Police for investigation.

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

