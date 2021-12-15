ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nio Day 2022: 13 Things for Nio Stock Investors to Expect on Dec. 18

By William White
 3 days ago

Nio (NYSE:NIO) Day is quickly approaching and there’s a lot for investors to be excited about. Let’s dive into all the latest news that traders of NIO stock need to know about today. First off, it looks like Nio Day will see the company revealing several new...

Investor's Business Daily

Nio Day Showcases ET5, New Tesla Model 3 Rival, As Nio Stock Needs Jumpstart

Nio (NIO) on Saturday unveiled its newest electric vehicle — the midsized ET5 sedan — that could threaten the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 in China, while kick-starting Nio stock back to life. As expected, the Chinese EV startup on Saturday unveiled the ET5, starting presales at $51,450 before...
electrek.co

NIO Day 2021: ET5 unveiled with 1,000 km range plus global market expansions into 2025

During its annual NIO Day even held in Suzhou, China this year, NIO has unveiled its new smart, mid-sized sedan, the ET5. With over 1,000 km CLTC range and pricing below $41,000 with the battery swap version, it could be a serious Tesla competitor in China. Additionally, we got updates on the deliveries and new features on the ET7, and NIO’s plans for global expansion.
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
