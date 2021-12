The platform is planning to develop a native token. Over the last few years, more companies and individuals have continued to enter the crypto scene. In its massive pool of traders entering the market, decentralized finance boasts of a larger chunk of users in the sector. In another major entrance into the DeFi market, an electronics company, RadioShack, has announced its entrance into the decentralized finance sector. RadioShack has been all about answering people’s questions since its inception, but this move has got users asking many questions.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO