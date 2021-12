Helium price analysis is bullish today. The next resistance for HNT/USD is present at $35. Strong support is present at $31. The Helium price analysis is bullish for today as the bullish momentum had inflated the price level to $33.5, which is also the resistance level set by bears on 4th December when the market observed a heavy sell-off. Today bulls have covered a good upwards range, and the price swang as high as 34.5 at a moment. The recent bullish momentum started when HNT found the support floor around the $25 range. Prior to this, HNT was on the decline after the price touched the all-time high at $52.7 on 14th November, but now the trend has changed, and the recent short-term trend line is upwards.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO