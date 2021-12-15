ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston FD: House destroyed by fire was former residence of man accused of vandalizing Cassie Johnson memorial

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uLvY_0dNkfAp200

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Fire Department says there was a fire on the 500 block of Garrison Avenue early this morning around 2:15 a.m.

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner says that the house was a former residence of Michael White, the man accused of vandalizing a memorial for Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Two arrested in connection to vandalism of Cassie Johnson memorial

There is no word on if the house was occupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

