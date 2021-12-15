Charleston FD: House destroyed by fire was former residence of man accused of vandalizing Cassie Johnson memorial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Fire Department says there was a fire on the 500 block of Garrison Avenue early this morning around 2:15 a.m.

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner says that the house was a former residence of Michael White, the man accused of vandalizing a memorial for Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

There is no word on if the house was occupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

