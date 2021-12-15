ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA Online’s The Contract Now Available

Cover picture for the articleThe Contract is now live in GTA Online, and that means everyone now has the chance to team up with one of the famous hustlers of Los Santos. This new adventure can be played solo or with groups and features none other than Franklin Clinton of Grand Theft Auto V. He’s...

sirusgaming.com

GTA Online The Contract Story Update to Feature Dr. Dre and Franklin from GTA V

Rockstar Games has announced the newest GTA Online The Contract story update featuring popular artist Dr. Dre and a character from GTA V. The upcoming update that will be launched next week, December 15, 2021, will be a new adventure for players of GTA Online. This will feature the popular character Franklin from GTA V after the events of the story. He has now started a new business venture called the F. Clinto and Partner. This solves rich people’s problems with their solutions.
dexerto.com

GTA Online The Contract update: All new vehicles, weapons & properties

Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA Online ‘The Contract’ update will bring with it a new selection of vehicles, weapons, and even add another property to the game. The Contract Update was previously leaked under the codename of ‘Fixers update’, but on December 8 the game’s developers revealed a first-look trailer for the upcoming content refresh.
pushsquare.com

PS Now's GTA 3 Now Available to Download and Stream

Update #2: Sony has corrected an issue with GTA 3 on PS Now which meant users couldn't download the game. It's now available to both stream and download worldwide. This isn't the first time this error has occurred, and has led to confusion and unnecessary frustration for subscribers. Update #1:...
pushsquare.com

Hands On: GTA Online's The Contract Adds More Compelling Content to a Creaking Classic

In its eighth year, and fast-approaching its third console generation, there are plenty who can’t fathom the longevity of GTA Online. Even in an era of service-based games – like Minecraft, which actually pre-dates Rockstar’s sequel by a couple of years – there’s a sentiment among engaged gamers that the developer should just move the heck on. News that single player protagonist Franklin Clinton would be returning for an all-new expansion, then, went down about as well as a Sparrow targeted by an Oppressor Mk. II.
IGN

GTA Online's New Update Confirms Which Original GTA 5 Ending Is Canon - IGN NOW

GTA Online's latest update, The Contract, features dialogue that seems to confirm what happens to Michael following the end of GTA 5. For those that didn't complete GTA 5's campaign, the game has three different endings. While endings A and B see either Trevor or Michael die at the hands of Franklin respectively, Option C ties together the narrative's loose ends in a way that allows all three of the game's protagonists to survive. Rockstar previously suggested that Option C is the game's intended ending via a dialogue line from Tao Cheng in GTA Online's 2019 Diamond and Casino update. That line alluded to events that only take place in the game's third ending. This latest update, it seems, further reinforces that. While this new line of dialogue seems to finally rule out an ending where Michael dies, a prior update also made a suggestion that Trevor survives the events of GTA 5, as well. During the Smuggler's Run update, Ron Jakowski notes that Trevor has "gone all Vinewood" before referring to him indirectly as his "old boss". Fans still love the content coming out of #GTAOnline for #GTA5, but the wait continues for a potential #GTA6 release. But for GTA 6 news or GTA 5 news, even GTA Online news, stick with IGN.
player.one

Albion Online Ver. 19.010.1 Spam Protection Feature and Bug Fixes

Albion Online recently received a new update that added a new invite spam protection feature and some bug fixes. The developers implemented a new guild invite spam protection to prevent players from sending excessive invitations. This should stop spam invites from other players, while guild invites now give clearer feedback if they are accepted or rejected.
player.one

Arcadegeddon: Patch 0.3.0 Adds Offline Mode and Plugins

Arcadegeddon is a third-person multiplayer shooter game developed by IIIFonic. It received an update recently that added offline mode and some level of character customization via plugins. Crossplay is now available as well, which allows players on PS5 to team up with their friends on PC. New Features. The game...
ExecutiveBiz

Microsoft Cloud Products Now Available Through Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule Contract

Carahsoft Technology has begun offering Microsoft‘s cloud-based technology offerings and services to the government sector through a governmentwide information technology procurement vehicle managed by the General Services Administration. Agencies can purchase Azure and Modern Workplace products on Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, the company said Tuesday. The...
player.one

Farming Simulator 22: Free Update Adds 16 New Machines

Alert Farming Simulator 22 players! A free update has been released and it brings 16 new machines for you to play with. While the update isn’t that big, these new machines are surely welcome to your collection. By the way, the free update is part of Patch 1.2 and...
The Verge

GameStop is selling PlayStation 5 console bundles in-store on December 17th

GameStop has announced a special in-store sales event for the hard-to-get Sony PlayStation 5 console, taking place on December 17th. The restock event requires a subscription to GameStop’s Pro membership — which normally runs $14.99 per year but is currently discounted to $9.99 once added to your cart. GameStop lists all its participating retail locations on its site, which spans over 700 stores across the US. While this event is being hosted at many locations, GameStop has indicated that quantities will be limited.
ComicBook

GTA Online Story The Contract Stars Grand Theft Auto 5's Franklin and Dr. Dre

GTA Online developer Rockstar Games has announced a significant new story for the video game called The Contract that features the return of Grand Theft Auto V's Franklin Clinton and, perhaps most notably, the story will include Dr. Dre in a significant way. More details are set to be revealed soon as The Contract is set to release on December 15th.
vg247.com

GTA Online is getting a new radio station with The Contract

We’ve got some exciting GTA Online news for music heads out there. Ahead of The Contract’s December 15 launch, it has been announced that a brand new radio station will be added to the game, so players will have a whole host of new tunes to take them through the streets of Los Santos.
