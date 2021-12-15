ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy Avalanche (AVAX) as it turns bullish again after the pullback

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche (AVAX) is currently trading at around $91.56. It has risen by 16.03% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the AVAX coin as it bounces back. Avalanche (AVAX) has bounced back from the pullback that lasted from mid-November till last Monday, (December...

Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Hexo, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Dropped Today

A downgrade within the sector is adding to today's pressure on Canadian pot stocks. Tilray recently added another U.S.-based alcohol company to its portfolio. General market weakness is hitting many sectors today, especially higher-risk holdings. Cannabis stocks certainly qualify as high-risk, and Canadian names Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) are all in the red in Monday morning trading. As of 11:08 a.m. ET, these stocks were trading down 6.1%, 5%, and 4.7%, respectively.
Polygon (MATIC) makes slight bullish gains, retreats shortly after

MATIC had shown slight gains during the past 24 hours and attempted to reach $2.30. Polygon’s bullish gains have been disrupted by a recession across the broader market. Currently, MATIC shows signs of dropping lower because the market is still bearish. Polygon (MATIC/USD) has been attempting bullish gains over...
Top 3 blue-chip stocks to buy amid a hawkish Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve concluded its meeting last week. It hinted that it will start a hiking cycle in 2022. We look at the top 3 blue-chip stocks to buy. Blue-chip companies are companies that have a substantial market share in their industry. Unlike most growth stocks, blue-chips have stable revenue and are often more profitable. These stocks will likely do well as the Federal Reserve starts a rate hike cycle. Here are the top blue-chip stocks to invest in.
Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX peaks at $117.4, moves into a strong retracement?

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX/USD set a new higher high at $117.4. Bearish momentum returned yesterday. Avalanche price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current retracement to continue later today. Likely AVAX/USD will retrace even further as the market previously gained around 55 percent in a couple of days.
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies of 2021

Cryptos "mooned" in 2021; here are the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies worth more than $10 billion. These 10 cryptocurrencies climbed more than 400% in 2021. As 2021 comes to a close, one of the biggest defining features of the year is the explosion of cryptocurrencies and their growing acceptance in the mainstream world. Bitcoin broke $68,000, and the first exchange-traded funds emerged to give investors exposure to it. Non-fungible tokens of bored apes sold for astounding amounts, and decentralized autonomous organizations popped up. All that is not to mention the explosion of whimsical pet-related coins. All in all, the total crypto market capitalization grew from $750 billion to more than $3 trillion in November and stood at $2.24 trillion on Dec. 16. A list of the best performing cryptocurrencies by percentage gain would include many that were valued at a fraction of a cent on Jan. 1, 2021, so we narrowed it down to the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies that had a market cap of more than $10 billion as of Dec. 16.
Zcash’s bulls fail amidst a sharp market dip

Zcash has made a steep downtrend by dropping 6%. The coin had attempted to make a bullish gain, but it was unsuccessful in the rally. Past performance shows that ZEC could reach $300 if the market support is strong. Zcash (ZEC/USD) is among the few coins that had managed to...
