Avalanche Price Predictions: Why One Analyst Sees AVAX Dethroning Ethereum

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

The Avalanche (CCC:AVAX-USD) network has quietly exploded in the second half of this year. While much of the crypto chatter recently is about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, AVAX has been chugging along and gathering what it needs to compete with giants like Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). It looks like now, crypto...

investorplace.com

Top Crypto Analyst Identifies Bitcoin’s Bottom Signal, Predicts This Little-Known Altcoin Will Explode by Over 7,000%

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is naming an altcoin that could surge over 7,000% while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have hit a bottom. Starting with BTC, the crypto trader pseudonymously known as Capo tells his 222,200 Twitter followers that the flagship cryptocurrency is encountering a large number of buy orders on crypto exchange Bitfinex.
Avalanche eyes 60% rally as AVAX price breaks out of bull flag

Avalanche (AVAX) strengthened its case for a potential upside run towards $160 in the coming sessions as it broke out of a classic bullish pattern earlier this week. Dubbed "bull flag," the pattern emerges when the price consolidates lower/sideways between two parallel trendlines (flag) after undergoing a strong upside move (flagpole). Later, in theory, the price breaks out of the channel range to continue the uptrend and tends to rise by as much as the flagpole's height.
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX corrects after peaking at $110.9

Avalanche price analysis is bearish up till now but may turn bullish later today. Resistance for AVAX/USD is present at $113. Strong support is present at $107. The Avalanche price analysis is bearish today as the coin, after rallying high yesterday, faced rejection from the further upside at $110 level as this is a crucial resistance zone, and as a result, the coin is correcting at the moment.
Crypto experts predict which bitcoin rivals to look out for in 2022

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it.Speaking at a virtual event this week, leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJoining The Independent’s Anthony Cuthbertson was Fred Schebesta, co-founder of the financial comparison platform Finder.com, Dr Iwa Salami, an associate professor at the University of East London, and Will Harborne, CEO of the decentralised...
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
