A cynical person might say Instagram's multiple-account promotion is all about padding its user numbers, but it could actually be useful. Instagram has been encouraging users to sign up for more accounts for a while now. If you do, you can either link that account to the one(s) you have already, or you can make it a separate account. Facebook wins here because it gets to add all those extra signups to its new-users metric. But multiple accounts might be a good thing for users, too.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO