Best Fashion Instagram Accounts to Follow Right Now

By Nikara Johns
 2 days ago
Last year, fashion shows, red carpets, awards shows and the like, moved virtual. And while many fashion-focused events have moved in-person, finding style inspiration is still not as easy as it used to be. With that, Instagram is more aspirational than ever.

You’re favorite influencers and celebrities have become masters at creative directing their photoshoots straight from their livings rooms and backyard. With that, we rounded up of some of the best Instagram accounts to follow right now.

League Fits

@Leaguefits is the account putting basketball fashion in the spotlight. Some of the NBA stars are more stylish than your favorite Instagram influencer. One scroll through their page and you’ll see LeBron James in Ralph Lauren or Kyle Kuzma in Dior.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LeagueFits (@leaguefits)

Karla Welch

Stylist to the stars @Karlawlechstylist is a go-to to see the latest trends on the hottest celebs. Clients such as Tracee Ellis Ross and Justin Bieber should be enough to get you to her page, but her roster also includes Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Sarah Paulson. Plus, she continues to be a voice leading social change when it comes to a range of issues including women’s rights.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist)

Chiara Ferragni

The longtime influencer @chiaraferragni has evolved her Instagram content since having two kids to include children’s fashion and we can’t get enough. Her toddler’s style is often put on display while she continues to dress in her own brand as well as other luxury labels and the rarest of sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni)

Law Roach

FN’s Style Influencer of the Year @luxurylaw is the mastermind behind Zendaya’s most memorable looks. He has been working with the “Euphoria” star since 2011. The image architect has continued to be a force in fashion since then, styling other clients including Tom Holland, Halsey, Priyanka Chopra and Lewis Hamilton. Check out his account to see behind-the-scenes moments from some of the biggest photo shoots with your favorite stars.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Nineties Anxiety

If you love the ’90s and you haven’t followed @90sanxiety yet, you’re missing out. This account brings your favorite pop culture moments back to life from the decade. Picture Kimora Lee Simmons at the 1999 Baby Phat fashion show or Brad Pitt ice-skating in 1996. The social media page is filled with nostalgic and iconic ’90s photos that inevitably showcases ’90s fashion. Plus, the anonymous Instagrammer is a low-key sneakerhead, who occasionally posts shoes from his collection.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nineties Anxiety (@90sanxiety)

2000s Anxiety

From the creator of @90sAnxiety, we present @2000sAnxiety. This page offers all the early aughts nostaglia and it couldn’t come at a better time. This year, the 2000s fashion came back on trend in full force. Scroll through this account and you’ll see Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in looks that you can easily wear now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 2000s Anxiety (@2000sanxiety)

Young Emperors

@young_emperors is an Instagram account following French couple Nelson Tiberghien and Isabelle Chaput, who post matching outfits on a daily basis. Whether they are in Fendi slippers or Melissa shoes, the duo makes fashion fun and is certainly worth a follow.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Young Emperors (@young_emperors)

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill has been our favorite — and unexpected — fashion influencer of the Year. The actor most definitely sealed the deal earlier this month when he walked the red carpet for the premiere of “Don’t Look Up” wearing matching suits and mules with his girlfriend. Follow him to see more of his ’90s skate-style outfits.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

Mark Bryan

@Markbryan911 made headlines earlier this year for wearing heels and skirts and regularly cataloging his outfits on Instagram. His looks include shoes that are the best of the best such as Christian Louboutin stilettos and Jimmy Choo boots. Bryan, a 60-plus cis-male from Texas, currently resides in Germany.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Bryan (@markbryan911)

