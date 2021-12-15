People Moves: AGCS Promotes Williams to CUO Corporate, Succeeding Buckle; Aon Names Irl to U.S. Reinsurance Treaty Team; AXIS’ Gorman to Arrow Risk Mgmt
This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions team and Arrow Risk Management. A summary of these new hires follows here. AGCS Promotes Williams to CUO Corporate, Succeeding Buckle. Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE (AGCS) has appointed Shanil...www.insurancejournal.com
Comments / 0