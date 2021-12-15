People Moves: AGCS Promotes Williams to CUO Corporate, Succeeding Buckle; Aon Names Irl to U.S. Reinsurance Treaty Team; AXIS’ Gorman to Arrow Risk Mgmt

Brit Ltd. announced it has piloted the first continuous binder at Lloyd’s for delegated authorities, which will go live in January 2022. Continuous contracts form a key part of the Future at Lloyd’s vision for delegated underwriting, said Brit. The re/insurer explained that the new forms of contract aim to improve efficiencies by replacing the traditional annual renewal cycle, which can often be time and labor intensive and result in capacity being confirmed weeks or days before expiration, proving highly disruptive to a coverholder’s businesses.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO