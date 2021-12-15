ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Public School System suspends athletic practices and contests and additional in-person activities through January 15th

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective immediately! in-person activities canceled through Jan. 7. Use of HCPSS indoor facilities will not be permitted for any activities except for before and after care. Full details: https://news.hcpss.org/news-posts/2021/12/decisions-related-to-school-system-activities-due-to-rising-covid-19-cases-dec-15-2021/. Here is the full release:. Decisions Related to School System Activities Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases, Dec. 15, 2021. Dear...

