German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot'

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, and they’re suspected of carrying out a murder hours later, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday.
Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with attempted murder in Officer Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed early Thursday in Yale Heights, Harrison said.
“These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” the commissioner said. “BPD is committed...
Extremist anti-vaxxers in Germany were arrested and accused of plotting to murder a governor, authorities said. Police raided homes of individuals who were reportedly in possession of crossbows and other weapons. The governor, Michael Kretschmer, has publicly supported vaccines and mandates.
BERLIN (AP) — German security officials said Friday that they have a foiled a planned Islamist attack, after arresting a man in the northern city of Hamburg over the summer who had been trying to buy weapons and make explosives. German news agency dpa reported that Hamburg’s top security official described the incident as “very, very serious.” Authorities said the 20-year-old German-Moroccan citizen, whose name wasn’t released, was taken into custody in August after trying to buy a firearm and a hand grenade online. Officers searching his parents’ apartment following his arrest found Islamist propaganda videos and bomb-making instructions. A separate search at a cousin’s home last month uncovered substances used to make explosives and several hundred metal nuts and screws.
BERLIN (AP) — German media have reported that police in the northern city of Hamburg arrested a suspected extremist in the summer who planned to carry out an attack. Hamburg-based weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday that a 20-year-old German-Moroccan citizen was arrested in August after trying to buy a weapon and a hand grenade online. Police didn’t immediately confirm details of the report, saying only that an arrest had been made in connection with breaches of firearms control laws. Der Spiegel reported that police found chemicals in the man’s possession that could be used to make explosives.
German officials that are pro-vaccine have been receiving all sorts of threats from anti-vaxxers. According to reports, six members of a Telegram group chat called Dresden Offline Networking were arrested after they reportedly planned to commit a murder plot against Saxony Gov. Michael Kretschmer. Following their arrest, the German police...
German police seized a number of weapons in a series of raids on Wednesday, after death threats were made against a top politician over his strong backing for vaccines to fight the pandemic. Police and security forces in Saxony raided six addresses in the cities of Dresden and Heidenau, during which they seized "several crossbows and weapons".
German authorities suspect anti-vaccination activists of plotting violence against state Premier Michael Kretschmer for his support of COVID-19 mitigation measures, DW reported. Police performed several raids in Saxony, the state Kretschmer represents, over the potential attack, after a report by investigative television show “Frontal” found the activists had been making...
Six people, including two from Queens, were arrested on charges of criminal trespass on Tuesday night after refusing to show proof of vaccination inside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in the Queens Center mall and for refusing to leave when directed to do so by restaurant staff and police officers from the 110th Precinct.
SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
Looks like Santa Claus is on the naughty list in Germany this year. Police arrested a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Stralsund Christmas market on Monday for allegedly not showing his identification. The Santa Claus was part of a group of 65 people protesting anti-COVID measures in the country, according to Twitchy.
A murder investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was stabbed outside a barbers shop on Friday.The attack happened on a busy street in Peckham, south London, while many people were heading to the shops and the nearby market, police said. Officers were called to reports of a fight outside House of Ramish2 barbers shop on Friday afternoon at around 3:15pm. When they arrived they found a man, named as Jobari Gooden by police, with stab injuries. He was rushed to hospital but passed away at 6:08pm. Detective chief inspector Brian Howie said that the force “need to hear...
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
Police who answered a call early Wednesday about a dead girl found fatally shot on a roadside in Dallas have arrested a 22-year-old man for the teen's murder. The victim was identified on her mother's Facebook page and by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office as 14-year-old Neveah Foster. "I...
Mendocino County, a land defined by its rugged charm and wide-open spaces, has a criminal underworld suffused with rural poverty, isolation, substance abuse, and the get-rich-quick promises of the cannabis black market. These conditions too often result in violent crime, and sometimes murder. In 2021, eight homicides occurred in Mendocino...
An interracial Georgia couple are detailing a disturbing encounter they had with a white man who claimed to be a law enforcement officer. According to Atlanta station WSB-TV, the video they took is now in the hands of the Georgia State Patrol after the man claimed he was with the Georgia State Patrol. Kenisha Finch, who is Black, says she was with her boyfriend Matthew Gaylor, who is white, on Dec. 2 while driving in a Clayton County neighborhood looking at Christmas lights.
