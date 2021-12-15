ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The World Is A Lesser Place Today Without Her.' Acclaimed Author bell hooks Dies At 69

By Digg Editors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell hooks, a Hopkinsville native who went on to...

blackchronicle.com

Pioneering Black Feminist Author bell hooks Dies At 69

Black authors have been responsible for some of the most thought-provoking works of literature, and one of the prime people who helped make that a fact was renowned academic, feminist and social activist, bell hooks. It saddens us to report today that the literary icon, responsible for the 1981 masterpiece...
BEREA, KY
WEKU

Groundbreaking author, activist, feminist, bell hooks died peacefully at her Berea home surrounded by family and friends

Influential Kentucky author, feminist and activist bell hooks, died Wednesday morning at her home in Berea. Gloria Jean Watkins was born in Hopkinsville Kentucky in 1952. She used the pen name bell hooks in honor of her great -grandmother, intentionally using lower case letters to focus on the substance of her writing rather than her personality.
BEREA, KY
KRON4 News

Celebrated author bell hooks dies at 69

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Celebrated author and feminist Gloria Jean Watkins, commonly known as her pen name ‘bell hooks’, has died at the age of 69. Her family made the announcement on Wednesday, saying they honored her “request to transition at home with family and friends by her side.” A statement from Berea College said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Bell Hooks
Time

bell hooks, Renowned Author, Activist and Educator, Dies at 69

(NEW YORK) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that...
BEREA, KY
mtpr.org

Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

The prolific and trailblazing author, poet, feminist, cultural critic and professor bell hooks died Wednesday at age 69. Her death was first announced by her niece, Ebony Motley, who said that she had died at home surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was reported, but Berea College in Kentucky, where hooks had taught since 2004, said in a news release that she had died after an extended illness.
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
thecut.com

Groundbreaking Feminist Theorist bell hooks Has Died

On Wednesday morning, feminist scholar bell hooks died at her Kentucky home, surrounded by friends and family. She was 69. Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, bell hooks published her first work of poetry in 1978. In the following years, she published over 40 books under her pen name, which is based on the name of her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. Her first major work, Ain’t I a Woman? (1981), presented themes she returned to throughout her career, which largely revolved around examining how race, gender, and capitalism work in tandem to perpetuate oppression.
