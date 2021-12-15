ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Cheney calls Trump's refusal to act on Jan. 6 'a supreme dereliction' of his duty

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQMvL_0dNkdNE300

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ripped former President Trump on Twitter Wednesday, stating that the former commander-in-chief did not take "specific and immediate action" on Jan. 6, adding that it was "supreme dereliction" of his duty in office.

The tweets come after Cheney, a member of the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot, read text messages on Monday from Trump allies to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows into the public record.

The messages from allies including Fox News hosts Sean Hannity , Laura Ingraham and the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., urging Meadows to get Trump to intervene and stop the deadly violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Tuesday, House lawmakers voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress and Cheney read a second batch of text messages to Meadows from unnamed Republican lawmakers.

“Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have now reconfirmed their views that the violence on January 6th was unjustified and unacceptable,” Cheney wrote.

“Mark Meadows turned over many texts he received to the Committee. Hannity and Ingraham are standing by the texts they sent to Meadows on January 6 urging that President Trump take immediate action to stop the violence,” Cheney continued.

She added that Trump didn't act "as the violent mob besieged and invaded the Capitol, attacked and injured scores of Capitol Police, and obstructed Congress's count of electoral votes."

“This was a supreme dereliction of the President’s duty, and the @January6thCmte is examining these issues in detail,” she concluded.

Trump did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Hannity said on Tuesday he stood behind his text messages and that he considers himself to be an "honest and straightforward person.” However, he suggested it was an invasion of his privacy to have his private text messages to Meadows made public by the committee.

"I say the same thing in private that I say to all of you," he told his television audience. "Liz Cheney knows this. She doesn't seem to care. She's interested in one thing and one thing only: smearing Trump and purging him from the party."

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a frequent critic of the former president, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riot

Meadows has said his messages from the Fox News hosts have been "weaponized" in an attempt to cast Trump in a negative light.

Comments / 17

Matt M
2d ago

Then all those Democrat governors that did nothing about all the BLM riots the entire year prior should also be held accountable.

Reply(1)
9
tbauman100
2d ago

is was not his authority that failed. it was the local authorities that failed.

Reply(3)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Esquire

Behold the Creepy Little Cabal That Tried to Help Trump Overturn the Election in Congress

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#White House#Fox News#Capitol Police
The Atlantic

Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

413K+
Followers
50K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy