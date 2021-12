It seems like every time a Latinx show or movie premieres, we find ourselves once again having the same conversation. Right now it's West Side Story, although a moment ago, it was Encanto. It always starts the same. There's the call to watch the thing because if it doesn't succeed at the box office, we may never get another shot. There's the lifting up of the creators as heroes, rising stars, trailblazers, etc. Then there's the criticism: what's wrong with it, where does it fall flat, and who was left out. Next comes the backlash to the backlash, and then it's on to the next.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO