In the past week, the Covid-19 outlook for Oregon shifted dramatically, with the state now facing the prospect of having the highest surge yet of infections and hospitalizations. A new forecast by Oregon Health & Science University indicates that more than 3,000 people would need to be hospitalized in Oregon by early February, surpassing the […] The post Governor, health experts brace Oregonians for a serious impact from Omicron by February appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO