ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

AMEXCAN holding events to mark International Migrant Week

By Caroline Bowyer, Ciara Sutherland
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbPlz_0dNkbnC500

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The organization AMEXCAN is hosting several events through the end of the year to celebrate the Latin community as part of International Migrant Week.

The organization will hold a holiday food drive, a town hall event, and a virtual Christmas celebration. AMEXCAN Executive Director Juvenico Rocha-Peralta said this is Greenville’s 10th year celebrating International Migrant Week.

“This country is built by immigrants, and I think it’s important to recognize and emphasize the immigrant community in our region and our local communities in the city. Without the immigrant community, without these populations, we cannot have our rich culture,” Rocha-Peralta said.

The celebrations will wrap up with the Toys for Tots event at Holly Hill Church on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Mayor Don Hardy spreads holiday cheer with food drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy hosted a food drive event at Grainger Stadium. The food drive was a collaborative effort, partnering with United Health Care and other organizations and volunteers. Cars lined up at 10 a.m. waiting for food to be given out. This allows the community to have something […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

BCCC honor society raises $1500 for Ruth’s House

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Gamma Beta Phi, Beaufort County Community College’s honor society, raised $1467 for Ruth’s House, a local organization offering shelter to those fleeing domestic violence and offering counseling and court advocacy for those individuals. Students solicited donations of prizes from local businesses and raffled off packages of gift certificates and gift cards. Every year, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Holiday cheer: Greenville’s own ‘MrBeast’ leaves nearly $1,000 tip for nursing school server at Sup Dogs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s own and a famous YouTuber gave a nursing student an early Christmas gift.   Jimmy Donalson, also known as “MrBreast” on YouTube, stopped by Sup Dogs in Greenville and gave his server, Hannah, who is also a nursing student a tip of almost $1,000.   View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sup Dogs (@supdogsrestaurant) YouTube star, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU celebrates the class of 2021 during two in-person ceremonies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a year of uncertainty due to COVID, East Carolina University held its in-person fall graduation ceremonies on Friday celebrating the class of 2021. One ceremony took place at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Families and friends traveled from all over to cheer on nearly 2,000 students that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amexcan#Latin#Holly Hill Church
WNCT

Sea Paws sponsors homeless pets during holidays

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – From now until Dec. 22, people can sponsor a homeless pet at the Carteret County Humane Society animal shelter by picking an ornament and providing supplies for them. Each cat or dog is shown on the ornament and people can purchase food, toys, blankets or even monetary donations. “It’s heartbreaking because […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Havelock names Raleigh official as newest city manager

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris McGee, who has worked since 2009 in different roles in Raleigh, has been named the new city manager of Havelock. City officials said in a press release that McGee’s first day on the job will be Jan. 18. McGee began his career with the City of Raleigh in March 2009 […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are right around the corner and after the Omicron variant was found in Pitt County Thursday, the Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely.  Health department Child Health and Immunization Nursing Supervisor and Vaccine Coordinator, Whitney Jezek said if you don’t have to travel anytime soon, don’t. But if you do, make […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Loose llama no longer at large in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The llama that escaped Red Dog Farm early last month has been recaptured after 5 weeks on the (l)lam(a). The llama was captured in High Point by High Point Animal Services after apparently escaping its home. He was relocated to Red Dog Farm while they looked for his owners, but […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue holding push-in ceremony Monday for new truck

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The newest truck in the Fire/Rescue fleet will be officially dedicated and put into service on Monday during a traditional push-in ceremony. Fire/Rescue staff, City officials, and members of the community will come together for the event featuring the $1.8 million tiller truck that will primarily service the Uptown District and any […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Federal funding heading to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Urgent projects at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will soon be getting funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law earlier this year. Right now, the most pressing project is completing the check-in lobby, which is under construction. Half of the structure has been completed with the other half expected […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina has sixth largest Native American population in the U.S.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — More than 5 million Native Americans live in the United States as members of 574 federally recognized and 63 state-recognized tribes. That number is projected to rise to 10 million by 2060. A federally recognized tribe is a sovereign entity with a government-to-government relationship with the United States, as well as […]
POLITICS
WNCT

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.9% in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s jobless rate for November fell to 3.9%, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday, as employment surged by one measurement released by the agency. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which compares to 4.1% in October, continued its year-plus long decline after the state’s economy shook off the tightest COVID-19 lockdown and […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

NC court: Charter schools like former Kinston academy can’t use immunity to thwart suits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nonprofit charter schools can’t avoid facing civil fraud claims alleging mismanagement of taxpayer money by arguing they are immune from such lawsuits like a state agency. The justices reversed a 2019 Court of Appeals decision that had dismissed claims against Kinston Charter Academy, which closed abruptly […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy