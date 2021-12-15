AMEXCAN holding events to mark International Migrant Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The organization AMEXCAN is hosting several events through the end of the year to celebrate the Latin community as part of International Migrant Week.

The organization will hold a holiday food drive, a town hall event, and a virtual Christmas celebration. AMEXCAN Executive Director Juvenico Rocha-Peralta said this is Greenville’s 10th year celebrating International Migrant Week.

“This country is built by immigrants, and I think it’s important to recognize and emphasize the immigrant community in our region and our local communities in the city. Without the immigrant community, without these populations, we cannot have our rich culture,” Rocha-Peralta said.

The celebrations will wrap up with the Toys for Tots event at Holly Hill Church on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.