Tiny Acquires Majority Stake in Frosty, a Brand Design and Marketing Strategy Firm

Click here to read the full article.

Tiny, a Canadian holding company focused on the digital agency space, has acquired a majority stake in Frosty, a new company founded by fashion and creative executives J.D. Ostrow and Greg Stogdon, which provides creative direction, brand design, marketing strategy and campaigns for clients including Calvin Klein , Hunter and Everlane.

Tiny has started, invested in or acquired more than 100 companies including AeroPress, MetaLab and Dribble and this acquisition will enable Frosty to broaden its portfolio, scale and services. The investment also allows Tiny to go deeper into the worlds of fashion, sport and branding.

For the past two years, Ostrow and Stogdon have partnered with Faisal Sethi on Frosty Pop, which combined branding agency services and game design and development. The games studio will continue to operate independently under Sethi. Both companies intend to work closely together to develop future games, apps and digital experiences for Frosty clients, and Sethi remains an investor in the new company, which has been spun off.

Ostrow and Stogdon will focus on opportunities for Frosty that explore new cultural behaviors and technology. A recent initiative for Calvin Klein with Instagram Live featured Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and HoYeon Jung.

Prior to Frosty Pop, Stogdon was senior vice president of creative at Burberry. Ostrow was earlier chief marketing officer of Theory.

Sabine Le Marchand joins Frosty as creative director. She had been at Frosty Pop since May 2020, having previously spent eight years at Burberry, most recently as director of creative media.

Over the past two years, in partnership with Frosty Pop games, the creative company has also been actively involved in the design and development of three titles for the recent launch of Netflix Games. As brands look to the Metaverse and the worlds of gaming, digital goods, NFTs and new business models, Frosty believes it is well-positioned to advise and create their futures in this space.

“As one of the leaders in digital design, Tiny presents Frosty with an exceptional platform for future growth and continued learning from best-in-class teams. Their approach to creative service businesses and innovation-led companies makes them the perfect partner to help with our next chapter. Together, we’ll be able to offer clients an inspired brand vision along with the enhanced ability to help them deliver on it. We could not imagine a more respected and trusting partner to our company and clients,” Ostrow said.

Andrew Wilkinson, cofounder of Tiny, said, “We eat, live and breathe digital agencies, and Frosty caught our eye immediately. We are huge fans of J.D. and Greg, and we are excited to help them scale Frosty without messing with their culture, team or DNA. In just a few years, their work has helped shape some of the world’s most iconic brands and accelerate their business growth in meaningful ways. We’re excited about the new expertise and influence that Frosty will bring to our growing portfolio of best-in-class digital agencies.”