Minnesota braces for unprecedented December storm

A rare and intensifying storm is threatening to bring a sharp swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph and possible tornadoes across southeastern Minnesota this evening.

Why it matters: Any tornadoes that form may be fast-moving and difficult to warn about in advance, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports .

The severe weather could topple trees, cause power outages and affect travel.

The big picture: Wednesday's "volatile" weather "hasn't been seen before in mid-December," the National Weather Service Twin Cities reported in an online briefing .

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a "moderate" outlook for severe weather in much of Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

It's the first-ever "Moderate Risk" — the second-highest ranking on the severe weather risk scale — issued for the Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin region during the month of December, NWS tweeted .

Zoom in: The Twin Cities metro area is currently in the less severe "slight" and "enhanced" risk areas, though it's possible the outlook could change.