Minnesota State

Minnesota braces for unprecedented December storm

By Alexa Mencia
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
A rare and intensifying storm is threatening to bring a sharp swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph and possible tornadoes across southeastern Minnesota this evening.

Why it matters: Any tornadoes that form may be fast-moving and difficult to warn about in advance, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports .

  • The severe weather could topple trees, cause power outages and affect travel.

The big picture: Wednesday's "volatile" weather "hasn't been seen before in mid-December," the National Weather Service Twin Cities reported in an online briefing .

  • The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a "moderate" outlook for severe weather in much of Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.
  • It's the first-ever "Moderate Risk" — the second-highest ranking on the severe weather risk scale — issued for the Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin region during the month of December, NWS tweeted .

Zoom in: The Twin Cities metro area is currently in the less severe "slight" and "enhanced" risk areas, though it's possible the outlook could change.

  • Thunderstorms and potential high winds are expected to pass through the state from 5 to 9pm.
  • Temperatures, which are forecast to reach 60 degrees in the Twin Cities today, will plummet into the teens and 20s overnight. The drop could potentially result in flash freezing and snow in some areas, per NWS.

Comments / 3

Dr. Jack Mehoff
2d ago

When the storm starts getting badYou hear those sirens hummingGrab a six pack and a lawn chairThere's a tornado coming

Reply(1)
5
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
536
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

