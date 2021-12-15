ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet, ID

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Gets Engaged in Sweet Rooftop Proposal

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for Alaina Scott! The 28-year-old daughter of Eminem took to Instagram to share several photos from her beautiful rooftop proposal. "This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," Alaina captioned the pics of her fiancé, Matt Moeller, down on one knee on the...

www.ktvb.com

