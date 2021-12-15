Jaylen Brown untouchable?

Jake Fischer: I’ve never heard Jaylen Brown’s name being brought up more frequently than I have in the last two weeks. It got to the point where I contacted some people close to the situation around those two players, and it’s definitely something that’s being discussed. From everything I’ve heard by all accounts, the Celtics front office doesn’t have any designs on breaking up that pairing. I quoted an assistant general manager in my story when he called Boston, they say Jaylen and Jayson are their only untouchables. They’re the top two guys, and they’re building around those two dudes.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown recovered well from first game back. Udoka: “He was good. He said he felt better than the first time around and nothing at all. Didn’t mention it and I think you could see in his legs and explosion, he was a better player.” – 12:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown came out of the Milwaukee game feeling fine. – 12:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had no soreness after Monday’s game. “He had nothing at all.” is how Udoka put it.

When Brown previously returned, there was a lot of talk of tightness in his injured hamstring following games. – 12:27 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had “nothing at all” with regard to soreness after coming back the other night. – 12:26 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt good afternoon his first game back – no soreness. – 12:26 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.

More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

NEW: The Celtics shouldn’t trade Jaylen Brown, but Boston’s supporting cast needs a makeover if it wants to maximize the Tatum-Brown duo.

On the latest trade rumors and why Brad Stevens will address other questions before trying to trading Jaylen Brown:

forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 8:19 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had a +37.9 net rating when they shared floor against Bucks. For the season, it’s a team-best +7.3 (min: 300 minutes). The Celtics’ trade needs start with better complementing the All-Star duo masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum had 42 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 7 3’s on Monday. It was the third time in Celtics history that’s happened..

Antoine Walker @ Sacramento – Jan. 17, 2001

Jaylen Brown @ New York – Oct. 20, 2021

JAYSON TATUM VS. MILWAUKEE – DEC. 13, 2021

..the first in a win. – 1:09 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on coming back finally feeling fully healthy: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful. I didn’t care if I missed every shot out there, I’m just grateful.” – 10:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown says he’s fine after the game. “I didn’t care if I missed every shot, but I was able to move out there. I’m grateful.”

Brown also said compared to the last time he came back he feels better, more confident and “felt like myself out there.” – 10:42 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown: I’m fine. I’m grateful.

Says he feels good and is a lot more confident making cuts and jumping – 10:42 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said he’s “grateful” that he felt good tonight. Said he felt like himself, felt a lot more confident in his body. – 10:42 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown on his return: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful…I felt like myself.” – 10:41 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown just knocked knees so there’s no real concern over his knee – 10:21 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said he thought Jaylen Brown looked “a lot more comfortable” tonight than he did after coming back from the hamstring issue the last time. – 10:07 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka: “liked the vibe, the feel. … offensively the ball was moving.” Said Jaylen Brown was a difference maker not just for himself, but also how much he opened up for others. – 10:06 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics beat Bucks 117-103. Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (+20) scores 19 points in his return. – 9:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Celtics win 117-103, in what was a thoroughly impressive performance after an ugly first quarter. Jayson Tatum was on fire, going for 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-13 from 3, and Jaylen Brown returned. For Milwaukee, the focus will be on Khris Middleton’s knee. – 9:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown looks better than the last time he tried to come back from the hamstring. That was a great sequence there, flying over for the block then hitting a tough fadeaway at the other end. – 8:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 30-20 to take a 51-50 halftime lead. Pat Connaughton leads the Bucks with 10 points, while Jayson Tatum has 15 points and four assists and Jaylen Brown has 12 and 3 for the Celtics. – 8:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Much better defensive effort from Boston in the second quarter, which has given up 15 points in 10 minutes so far after allowing 30 in the first. Celtics trail 45-43 after Jaylen Brown, who leads all scorers with 12 points in his first game back, makes a pair of free throws. – 8:28 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Whatever the issue was with Jaylen Brown in the first quarter, he has returned for the #Celtics – 8:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown is up to check back in for Boston. – 7:59 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Loving the ball movement early here. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have combined for 3 assists already. #Celtics overall have 6 dimes in 7 baskets. – 7:57 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Jaylen Brown stays on the bench after bumping legs with Bobby Portis. Clearly in some pain walking to the sideline, but didn’t talk to the team trainer for long. He has a heat pad on it now, presumably to stay loose. #Celtics – 7:53 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jaylen Brown got off to a strong start in his return, including five points and a couple of assists in his first six minutes, but after his second basket was noticeable limping on his left leg, and came out of the game a short time later, and just got off the bench to test it. – 7:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown is staying on the bench and no trainers are looking at him. Maybe it was just a momentary banging of knees or something. – 7:52 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Only five minutes into his return and Jaylen Brown is limping after landing awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/elfitt0PpO – 7:52 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jaylen Brown, after talking with the medical staff, is on the Celtics bench and not the locker room. #goodsign – 7:51 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jaylen Brown is holding his left knee/leg and limping off the floor. Last thing you want to see in his first game back. – 7:51 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jaylen Brown is limping pretty badly along the #Celtics bench. He had missed the last five games for Boston. – 7:51 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jaylen Brown just scored, and has been limping ever since. He just asked to come out of the game, with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown now limping. He didn’t land right after going up for a contested layup. And now he has asked to come out of the game. – 7:50 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Jaylen Brown back in the lineup, and already making an impact: Quick corner three and an assist to Robert Williams. – 7:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Aggressive Jaylen Brown early on. Looks to be moving better tonight vs the last time he came back from the hamstring injury. – 7:42 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Not only does Jaylen Brown make his return tonight, but he makes the first shot of the game – an open corner 3 – but then gets into the lane for a wide open runner that rims out and then does it again before finding Robert Williams for a layup at the rim. – 7:42 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jaylen Brown wasting no time doing what he does – get buckets- with a 3-ball from the corner. – 7:41 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Celtics run a play for Jaylen Brown right off the tip. Wide open corner 3-pointer. Splash. He’s back. – 7:41 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

That was quick.. C’s open up with a Jaylen Brown corner 3-pointer – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Bucks starters:

Bobby Portis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the main lineup adjustment the Celtics will have is Jaylen Brown returning. Beyond that, he’s looking at using some different groupings moving forward. Udoka stressed the need to find groups that can defend, while having a balanced offense. – 5:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown will start tonight for Boston, per Ime Udoka. Dennis Schroder returns to the sixth man role. – 5:51 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jayson Tatum says the next step for him and Jaylen Brown is feeding off each other more in games.

Well, Jaylen is back. And it’s time to feed. Boston’s season might hinge on it.

nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 3:16 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown wants to get the Celtics back on track in his return tonight. But with @Shams Charania reporting Boston may eventually cash in & trade Schröder, Ime Udoka needs to figure out who on the outskirts of the rotation can breathe life into his team.

theathletic.com/3011710 – 2:48 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“Another body for us, that we need out there. That’s gonna be huge for us. It’s gonna be a good pick-up for us.” – Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown’s return tonight. – 11:19 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With Jaylen Brown set to return for the Celtics Monday night against the Bucks, a pretty clear pattern as to what happens without him.

With Jaylen on the floor…the Celtics’ defense (.988 points allowed/possession) would be the best in the NBA.

Without him, they’d rank 21st. pic.twitter.com/Lnn0daMhCb – 10:08 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jaylen Brown is officially off the injury report for tomorrow night. – 5:02 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown will return to action against the Milwaukee Bucks: bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/12/12/jay… – 2:22 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Celtics’ starting lineup with Jaylen Brown: +19.6 per 100/possessions

The starting lineup with Dennis Schröder instead: -18.6

(Stats per Cleaning the Glass) – 2:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown will be back on Monday night and the #Celtics expect it to be for good this time: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:12 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown says part of his hamstring recovery is learning why it has been a persistent issue and working on different solutions, including how he runs and training his muscles differently to take pressure off the hamstring. – 1:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown thinks he came back too early last time. He wanted to come back on the road trip, but the medical staff pushed him to take more time off. – 12:49 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown: “I think I came back a little bit too early before since I was not myself.” – 12:47 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jaylen Brown: “I feeling good. I feel like myself.” – 12:46 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said he’s feeling like himself now. – 12:45 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown: “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like myself.” – 12:45 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown: I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like myself when I started the season – 12:45 PM

While the Celtics appear committed to building around Brown and Tatum, speculation about Brown’s availability has notably increased around the league. It is an ongoing topic of conversation among sources familiar with both players. Moving Brown would appear highly unlikely until after this season and seems more plausible ahead of 2022-23. But as long as Boston floats on the periphery of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, league personnel will monitor Brown’s status and if the Celtics inch closer toward pivoting in a new direction. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021

“I think there’s pretty widespread belief that they don’t work together,” one general manager told B/R. “But unless ownership adds pressure on [Boston GM Brad Stevens], I don’t see them doing anything.” Boston has seemed to value Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III in a second tier behind Brown and Tatum, but the two veterans stand as the most accomplished Boston players rival executives believe are available for trade this season. Dennis Schroder, who has produced both as a starter and Celtics reserve, is another strong trade candidate. His upcoming free agency next summer is shaping into a more lucrative stint on the open market than this past August, which could price him out of Boston’s roster construction. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021

Fair point from Mr. Fisher here. It wasn’t too long ago that the Celtics were one of the most highly-promising young teams in the NBA. Since then, their development has stagnated and it has come to a point that there are now serious questions about this team’s core: “I think this is definitely the beginning of the end for the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing,” Fisher continued. “I don’t know if that will get broken up this season. But I think sometime in the next 12-18 months we’re really going start to hear about to hear the conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door.” -via Clutch Points / December 13, 2021