Cheyenne County, KS

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-15 13:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung...

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
The Associated Press

Uncertainty follows court’s rejection of Purdue opioids deal

A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process...
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.

