Mom Says Home Was Destroyed During a 'Grinch Visit' in Hilarious Viral Post

The internet is in hysterics over one mother's viral post about a "Grinch visit" gone wrong.

Posting to Facebook , Laura Magill said that she paid roughly $112 for a visit from The Grinch. Magill's post is private, but screenshots of it were taken and later shared to Twitter by @cafucatfood, who wrote: "Maybe the funniest thing [I've] ever seen in my life."

Since Monday, the tweet has racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 22,000 retweets.

According to Magill's post via the tweet, an advertisement for the visit stated that The Grinch would "come in, mess the kids' beds, have pillow fights, put toilet roll around your Christmas tree," and take pictures with the kids at the end.

But as evidenced by the photos attached to Magill's post, The Grinch did much more than that.

"[E]very single bit of party food [and] expensive cupcakes [were thrown] all over the place. Tree decorations BROKE!! Fairy up liquid [dish soap] poured on my kitchen floor, eggs smashed and a full bottle of juice poured over my floor and SON!!!"

She added that her children's onesies were "ruined" and said that she does not recommend the service.

"Grinch defo came [and] stole Christmas," she concluded. "Never been so disgusted in my life!!!"

The Grinch in Magill's story isn't the first to grab the internet's attention in recent weeks.

A Grinch actor from Universal Orlando Resort went viral at the end of November for complimenting a TikToker's contour .

In the video posted by Alessa Dufresne, Dufresne and the Grinch spoke back and forth about his outfit before Dufresne made a comment about his lashes.

"We have the same lashes on," she told the actor.

He stifled a laugh and bent forward to inspect her eyelashes, only to claim that hers were fake. As she laughed, the actor added that Dufresne was doing "great work with the contour."

In another viral video also taken at the theme park, The Grinch was filmed complaining about his bad day, which started with his beloved dog Max eating his breakfast.

"I told Max to go downstairs, and get me some breakfast," The Grinch said in Justin S. Torres's viral TikTok. The Grinch then told Torres to guess what Max did instead, so Torres guessed that Max brought The Grinch his breakfast.

"NO," The Grinch responded. "He decided to heat it up ... [and] by the time he got up to me, there was nothing on the plate."

Other viral encounters with the actor can be seen here .

Commenters of @cafucatfood's tweet couldn't help but laugh at how Magill's Grinch visit played out.

"I had tears streaming down my face reading this. Who hires someone to do this and who actually does this as The Grinch? So many questions," tweeted @jayrotoole.

"Some bloke dressed as The Grinch literally rocked up, trashed the joint and then got paid for it. This is the best thing ever!!!" exclaimed @TennaTweets.

"Every time I see this it just gets funnier and funnier," said @xbethdeakin.

"I would pay insane amounts of money to witness this series of events in person," wrote @kelseyxgoose.

Twitter user @LauraEmilyBored added: "I've been reduced to a hysterical mess over this."