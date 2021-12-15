Avoid These Common Mistakes When Making Gingerbread Cookies or Houses

When architects Morgane Thomas and Rémi Gilliard decided to leave northern France in 2018 to live closer to the ocean, along the southwestern Landes coast in Capbreton, they set out to build a home they could live in year-round but that always made them feel like they were on vacation. “When our friends visit us, they always say that there’s something special that makes this home peaceful,” notes Thomas. That je ne sais quoi probably has something to do with the big sliding glass door leading to the pool and all the untreated wood inside. The built-in dividers in the living room and the kids’ bedroom, as well as the kitchen cabinets, are all made out of white spruce, a pale yellowish, straight-grained variety that met one of the couple’s main criteria: They wanted to make the space as bright as possible while keeping it very minimalistic. “We wanted the house to feel like a cozy ocean cabin,” says Thomas.

