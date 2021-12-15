NOFD: Two-story home engulfed in flames near Elysian Fields interstate exit

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, around 11 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near I-610 East on the Elysian Field exit ramp.

According to firefighters, they arrived on the scene of a two-story wood-framed duplex at 2156/158 Benefit Street.

Upon their arrival, the structure was engulfed in flames.

(Video credit: Courtesy of PJ Hahn)

Shortly after, a second alarm was called due to the size of the fire.

The property owner’s son was on the scene when firefighters arrived.

According to NOFD, the property owner’s son said he arrived at the property shortly before the fire started.

Firefighters say that he told them he arrived earlier in the morning and started to remove overgrown brush in preparation to renovate when he encountered squatters in the building.

NOFD said he commented that he has had the issue with vagrants in the structure numerous times.

It is unclear what led to the fire at this time.

