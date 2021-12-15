Clean Energy Leadership Institute seeks 2022 Fellows

Students are challenged with designing and building a technology that improves access to clean water somewhere on the globe. White River Junction, Vermont, USA- The Greenway Institute, a project-based learning and entrepreneurship community built entirely on sustainable practices and principles, has recently announced their first ever Sustainability Challenge for middle and high school students. This year’s competitors must create a solar powered technology which improves human health, ecosystem stability, agriculture or climate change resilience through increasing access to clean water. Greenway will provide a solar panel and batteries to teams who submit a robust design for review. This half-year, student-directed project immerses middle and high-school age students in the kinds of hands-on, team and project-based engineering that is the core of Greenway’s mission, and gives participants a chance to exhibit their design and build skills at an exhibition in the spring.
