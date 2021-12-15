ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota duo caught with almost 1/2 pound of pot near Clear Lake plead not guilty

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa – Two Minnesotans arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in North Iowa are pleading not guilty to drug charges. Michael...

Christopher Arner
1d ago

They are having to sell drugs because a corrupt government is keeping it illegal to harrass and destroy peoples lives. The war in drugs is about harrassment and raising fine revenue for the court system.

Lori53
1d ago

I'm not against marijuana. But it is still illegal and of course they say they are not guilty LoL 👌

mr. Me
2d ago

oh no caught with some thing that is legal in half the country what a joke

