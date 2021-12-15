ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date moves back in 2023

By Beth Webb
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast & Furious 10 has received a new release date of May 19, 2023, it has been confirmed. The film was initially set to hit screens a month prior, on April 7. However, Variety has reported that the film has been nudged back in order to kick off the year’s summer...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to fight a specific DC superhero – and it isn't Shazam

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has revealed which DCEU superhero he wants his anti-hero to fight – and it isn't the character's arch nemesis Shazam. In an interview with Total Film magazine, Johnson said that he'd like to see Black Adam face off against Superman in a future DCEU movie. That's despite the fact that Black Adam is more commonly associated with another DC comics superhero in Shazam, who is expected to go head to head with Teth-Adam in a future DCEU project.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Dwayne Johnson
TechRadar

Black Panther 2: cast, release date changes and all you need to know about Wakanda Forever

The Black Panther 2 we see in theaters will not be the sequel anybody would have wanted to see when the movie was first announced. The tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman (King T'Challa/Black Panther) in August 2020 means this eagerly anticipated follow-up will arrive tinged with sadness – and that returning director Ryan Coogler has had to completely rethink his film to accommodate the absence of its popular leading man.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Vin Diesel's Most Popular Non-Fast Movie Is Now on HBO Max

As we move farther into the month of December, a new list of movies become available on HBO Max. One of those movies stars Vin Diesel, but it doesn't fall under his Fast & Furious film franchise. The action flick xXx was added to HBO Max on December 1st, along with a host of other fan-favorite movies. xXx stars Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, a former extreme sports athlete recruited by Samuel L. Jackson's Agent Gibbons to become an undercover spy. Seeing as Cage is into extreme sports, xXx features intense stunt sequences and sprawling action scenes.
MOVIES
NME

Dwayne Johnson shares new look at DC’s ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new glimpse from DC’s upcoming Black Adam. Following a teaser at DC Fandome back in October, the actor posted the cover from the next issue of Total Film magazine which shows the anti-hero’s face for the first time. Along with sharing the cover on Twitter,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Vin Diesel Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Another Chronicles Of Riddick Sequel To The Fans

While moviegoers love Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, there’s another franchise they have been asking about. It’s been eight years since Riddick, the third installment in the Chronicles of Riddick film series, arrived in theaters. Since then, fans have been clamoring for another sequel, and they aren’t the only ones wanting another film, as Diesel has championed for it too. But things recently went into overdrive as the Avatar 2 star kept teasing a new Riddick film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious 10#Universal#The Fast Furious
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Director Promises Dwayne Johnson's Film Will Disrupt the Superhero Movie Formula

For a few years now Dwayne Johnson has been teasing that "the hierarchy of power is about to change" after his long-awaited Black Adam movie is released. Not only will his anti-hero character bring a new shift into super powers on the big screen it will apparently mark a big change for superhero movies on the whole. Speaking in a new interview, director Jaume Collet-Serra says that Johnson's hero will be a "disruptor" and the movie will also be one too. With his character taking on the likes of Justice Society members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, not to mention decades of superhero movie expectations, Black Adam will have his hands full.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Register Citizen

Dave Bautista Set to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie

Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Deadline reports. There’s little detail about the project other than that it’s called Knock at the Cabin, and it is set to come out Feb. 3, 2023. Bautista confirmed the report, tweeting that it is “another dream come true” to...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Be Marvel-Bound Again

JLaw in the Spider-Man franchise would be interesting to see. I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence's time in the Marvel Universe divided the fandom and while her portrayal of Mystique was actually above decent, her being the focal point of Fox's now-defunct X-Men franchise didn't sit well with a lot of fans. Now, with the Multiverse in play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a strong possibility that we'll see her reprise her mutant role in the billion-dollar franchise but according to a new rumor, it looks like Sony Pictures has other plans for her potential return to the Marvel Realm.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Fast and Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Shows Major Love to Paul Walker’s Brother at FuelFest

Vin Diesel showed all his love to Cody Walker, the brother of the late “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, while the two were at FuelFest together. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were incredibly close. The two were co-stars, but off the screen, more like brothers. To put into perspective the kind of relationship they had, Diesel recently walked Walker’s daughter down the aisle as she got married. He is Meadow Walker’s godfather as well.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Maybe It’s Time for the Fast and Furious Crew to Lose a Fight

Keep in mind I’m not saying that no one in the movies has won every fight, but there is a proven fact that the big fights usually see the FF crew winning despite how heavily the odds are stacked against them. When it comes to action movies it kind of goes without saying that people want to see their heroes win. This is part of what gets people pumped up to see the movie n the first place, and watching the heroes overcome incredible odds is just too good to pass up. But there are times when the stakes become so low because the knowledge that the heroes will walk through one challenge after another or pull out some hidden attack or ability is built up in the minds of the fans, and lo and behold, it happens in a manner that is kind of ridiculous and doesn’t really benefit the story. The Fast and Furious saga is a lot of action with plenty of drama mixed in to make things interesting, but there’s a great deal of the impossible blended into the mix as well. Let’s just be clear that the crew has lost a few times, but never in such a big way that they’ve been without hope at the end of a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Kevin Feige Says Marvel Was Worried How Audiences Would React to Non-English Opening

Marvel Studios embraced the Chinese fantasy genre of wuxia in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' opening scene. In it, Wenwu searches for the fabled city of Ta Lo. He meets Li on the city's border. The two fight at first but quickly fall in love. The characters speak in Mandarin, with subtitles appearing on the screen throughout the scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admits feeling concerned that the sequence might not go over well with mainstream movie audiences. His worries appear to have been unfounded. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved successful enough to warrant a sequel and a new Disney+ series from the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
MOVIES
thexboxhub.com

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Review

I don’t think my love for the Fast & Furious series, AKA The Great Works of Dominic Toretto, is ironic any more. I think I just really enjoy bald men punching lumps out of each other. That and the physics of the world being flicked off so that cars can be catapulted out of buildings/at submarines/into space. I will fight anyone who sneers at Fast 5 onwards (honestly, what kind of series gets good only after its fifth movie?).
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy