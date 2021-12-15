ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Giant Kevin Zeitler one of best guards in NFL

By Tyler Henry
 5 days ago
This past offseason, when the New York Giants released Kevin Zeitler in a salary cap move, most felt comfortable saying Big Blue would come to regret their decision to part ways with their best interior lineman.

After all, the Giants’ offensive line has been sub-par for the last several years and Zeitler had been one of the few bright spots in his short time with the team.

Entering the season, the offensive line was named a cause of concern for the Giants, and in particular, the guard position.

Zeitler was, of course, acquired in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Sure enough, Zeitler has been lights out for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, while the Giants’ offensive line continues to struggle.

The Giants sure could have used Zeitler this year, but who didn’t see that coming?

Zeitler benefitted from the trade as the Ravens are very much in the playoff hunt in the AFC which will be wide open when the playoffs start.

Unfortunately, Zeitler isn’t the only former Giant having a great year in 2021 at a position that the Giants could surely use. Pass rusher Markus Golden, who Dave Gettleman traded to the Arizona Cardinals last year for a sixth-round pick, is putting up big numbers. The Giants’ former pass rusher has double-digit sacks again for the third time in his career.

Parting ways with Zeitler became a little more frustrating when a video surfaced this offseason of the guard working on his craft in the hospital as his wife was in labor. As if that wasn’t enough, weeks leading up to the season, the Giants made a few desperate moves to acquire help on the offensive line.

While the move was necessary for salary cap purposes, the Zeitler release is one that is going to haunt the Giants for years to come. With the way Zeitler has played this season, certainly there must have been an alternative way to solve the salary cap issue the Giants had to address.

Watch: Jake Fromm makes NFL debut

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm made his NFL debut for the New York Giants. Fromm’s debut came in a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but Fromm was the more impressive of New York’s two quarterbacks on the day. Fromm completed six of 12 passes for 82 yards. Starter Mike Glennon had a rough outing. Glennon completed 13 of 24 passes for 99 yards and threw three interceptions.
NFL
Lorenzo Carter, Andrew Thomas were highest-graded Giants in Week 15

The New York Giants were embarrassed once again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, and dropping their record to 4-10 on the season. There’s a lot to dislike about the current direction of the franchise, but not everything is shrouded in negativity. Ironically, one of the most encouraging things about the 2021 Giants comes on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL
