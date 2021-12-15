Ex-Giant Kevin Zeitler one of best guards in NFL

This past offseason, when the New York Giants released Kevin Zeitler in a salary cap move, most felt comfortable saying Big Blue would come to regret their decision to part ways with their best interior lineman.

After all, the Giants’ offensive line has been sub-par for the last several years and Zeitler had been one of the few bright spots in his short time with the team.

Entering the season, the offensive line was named a cause of concern for the Giants, and in particular, the guard position.

Zeitler was, of course, acquired in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Sure enough, Zeitler has been lights out for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, while the Giants’ offensive line continues to struggle.

The Giants sure could have used Zeitler this year, but who didn’t see that coming?

Zeitler benefitted from the trade as the Ravens are very much in the playoff hunt in the AFC which will be wide open when the playoffs start.

Unfortunately, Zeitler isn’t the only former Giant having a great year in 2021 at a position that the Giants could surely use. Pass rusher Markus Golden, who Dave Gettleman traded to the Arizona Cardinals last year for a sixth-round pick, is putting up big numbers. The Giants’ former pass rusher has double-digit sacks again for the third time in his career.

Parting ways with Zeitler became a little more frustrating when a video surfaced this offseason of the guard working on his craft in the hospital as his wife was in labor. As if that wasn’t enough, weeks leading up to the season, the Giants made a few desperate moves to acquire help on the offensive line.

While the move was necessary for salary cap purposes, the Zeitler release is one that is going to haunt the Giants for years to come. With the way Zeitler has played this season, certainly there must have been an alternative way to solve the salary cap issue the Giants had to address.