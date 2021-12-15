ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants sign Woodrow Hamilton to practice squad, protect four

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad. He had previously been released back in late October.

The 28-year-old Hamilton, who signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2016, is now in his third stint with the Giants. After starting his career with the Pats, he landed with the New Orleans Saints (2017-2018) before having a brief cup of coffee with New York in 2018.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hamilton also had stints with the Carolina Panthers (2019-2020) and Tennessee Titans (2021).

Hamilton won a title alongside current Giants head coach Joe Judge in 2017, each of whom were with the Patriots at the time.

Over his six-year NFL career, Hamilton has appeared in nine games (one start) and recorded six tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery.

In order to clear space for Hamilton on the practice squad, the Giants terminated the contract of quarterback Clayton Thorson. He had been signed last week as emergency depth.

Finally, the Giants protected four practice squad players: wide receiver/return man Pharoh Cooper, defensive lineman David Moa and defensive backs Jarren Williams and Natrell Jamerson.

