Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro

was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound

fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.

