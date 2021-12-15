Top 10 US cities to visit on vacation now

Florida is perhaps one of the best locations to visit if you’re planning a vacation. You can visit this wonderful place with your family, friends, or even alone, and you can rest assured that it has something to offer for everyone. However, whenever the topic of planning a vacation to Florida comes up, most people think only of Miami. What they don’t know is that there are a lot of exciting things you can do in South Florida – and not just in Miami! South Florida is remarkably different from its northern counterpart and if you like the Caribbean influence and sandy beaches, it’s the perfect place for you to go. Since the only place that most people can think of visiting in Florida is Miami, they don’t get to have the comprehensive and amazing experience that this state has to offer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO