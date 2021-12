(Los Angeles, CA) — The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is returning to Los Angeles this holiday. After last year’s sold out event, Santa Claus is asking for your help in building his sleigh for this Christmas. Gather your crew and come on over to help Santa with his quest, and also explore and enjoy many out door activities. Due to the pandemic a few regulations will be implied for anyone visiting the grounds. Tickets prices start at 19-dollars-with ninety-five cents for children, and 24-dollars-with ninety-five cents for adults. The event will run through January 2nd, and will be closed on Christmas Day.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO