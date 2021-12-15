CCU holds practice ahead of 2021 Cure Bowl

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final-round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Woods more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
After a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games. One week after losing by 22 to Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were knocked off Saturday by Hofstra with an eight-point loss, 89-81. A squad that is usually buzzing under the leadership of head coach Eric Musselman is suddenly left searching for answers after a game that was very uncharacteristic.
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer spoke with the media for the first time since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, telling NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he was “devastated” by the outcome. "I just apologize to Jacksonville," Meyer said on Saturday. "I love Jacksonville. It's one...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina held off Northern Illinois 47-41 in the Cure Bowl on Friday night, with the game ending with the Huskies at the Chanticleers 4. McCall was 22 for 30 for 315 yards, and Braydon Bennett ran for 108...
First! Before you do anything! Go join the OTE Bowl Game Pick’em—we’ve got both Straight-Up and Confidence options through ESPN, and Stew has walked you through exactly how to play and what you can win:. Most every day that there’s a bowl game, we’ll be here with...
Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina held off Northern Illinois 47-41 in the Cure Bowl on Friday night, with the game ending with the Huskies at the Chanticleers 4. McCall was 22 for 30 for 315 yards, and Braydon Bennett ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns...
Our college football betting expert offers his Coastal Carolina versus Northern Illinois predictions and best betting picks for the teams’ Friday matchup in Orlando, at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2. After a 10-2 regular season in which both losses were nail-biters, the Chanticleers aim to close with a resounding...
Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois came together Thursday afternoon to pack nearly 23,500 meals of food for the US Hunger Project at Universal Studios CityWalk. Ian Livingston Brooking is from Somerset, Kentucky. He graduated from CCU in 2019 with a BA in Communication. He enjoys watching sports, primarily soccer and rewatching Lord of the Rings.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina held off Northern Illinois 47-41 in the Cure Bowl on Friday night, with the game ending with the Huskies at the Chanticleers 4. McCall was 22 for 30 for 315 yards, and Braydon Bennett ran 108 yards...
Comments / 0