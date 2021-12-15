ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold loses more ground as Fed pencils in 3 rate hikes next year

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dNkVxLL00

Gold futures settled lower on Wednesday, then lost more ground in electronic trading after Federal Reserve officials announced plans to speed up a reduction in bond purchases to $30 billion a month to end that program in March, earlier than the original plan to end bond purchases in June. The central bank is also eyeing three short-term interest rate increases next year, up from the one rate hike projected in September. "Today, we have seen the aggressive side of the Fed; they used all bullets and came with all guns blazing," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade. "Hence, we have seen the gold price falling off the cliff, and the dollar index gained more strength." February gold

GCG22,

+0.86%

was at $1,761.70 an ounce in electronic trading, following a settlement at $1,764.50, down $7.80, or 0.4%, for Wednesday's session. Prices ended lower for a second consecutive session, at the lowest for a most-active contract since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Pencils#Avatrade#Factset
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Here’s what stock-market experts are blaming Friday’s wild price swings—and it’s not just quadruple witching

Friday is shaping up to be a doozy of a session on Wall Street, capping what has been a stomach-churning ride in markets over the past few weeks. “Please fasten your seat belts and return your tray table to its full upright and locked position,” quipped Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation, in comments to MarketWatch Friday afternoon.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade

ECB leaves settings unchanged, in line with market expectations. EUR/USD bounces higher but move lacks conviction. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The European Central Bank left monetary policy untouched today, as widely expected, and said that while the PEPP...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy